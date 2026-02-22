BEL and SASMOS sign strategic MoU to strengthen defence indigenization

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and SASMOS today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advanced defence technologies.

The MoU was exchanged by Shri Manoj Jain, Chairman & Managing Director of BEL, and Shri H.G. Chandrashekar, Chairman & Managing Director of SASMOS, in the gracious presence of Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh and Secretary Defence Production Shri Sanjeev Kumar, IAS.



This strategic partnership is aligned with the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and focuses on co-development and co-indigenization in key technology domains, including, Fibre Optics & Photonics, Tank Electronics, Naval Systems & Airborne Platforms.