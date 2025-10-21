Beijing becomes first in China to make AI education compulsory in schools

Beijing has become the first provincial-level region in China to introduce compulsory artificial intelligence (AI) education across all primary and secondary schools, marking a major step in integrating high-tech learning into the national education framework.

Starting this semester, more than 1,400 schools in the capital will offer at least eight class hours of AI education across all grade levels, from primary through senior high school.

The initiative follows the release of two official guidelines outlining the framework, curriculum, and teaching methods for AI education in the city.