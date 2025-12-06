Begunia Primary School boy chained by school principal for 10 days

BALASORE: The headmaster-cum-superintendent and assistant superintendent of the hostel of Begunia primary school in Nilagiri have been held responsible in the inquiry report of the incident involving a minor boy being chained for around 10 days.

Balasore sub-collector Madhusmita Samantaray submitted the report to the collector on Friday. A team led by the sub-collector, along with BEO Basanta Nayak, assistant block officer Lambodar Singh and DWO Talwar Jena, visited the school on Thursday to investigate the matter after a video showed the Class IV student restrained as a punishment.

The incident came to light after a hostel staffer filmed the boy being chained, which went viral on social media and eventually reached Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Wednesday. The MP forwarded the footage to collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, seeking action against those responsible. During the inquiry, officials questioned the headmaster, Raghunath Bagudai, the assistant superintendent, Jatin Parida, the victim, and his father Kali Singh.

Speaking to TNIE on Friday, the sub-collector confirmed that the inquiry established the child had been chained for several days as punishment for repeatedly leaving the hostel. The boy’s father had allegedly instructed hostel authorities to take strict measures to prevent him from running away. However, the sub-collector clarified that chaining a student is a clear violation of school rules and administrative protocol. The inquiry report holds both Bagudai and Parida responsible. “I have submitted the report to the collector, and further action will be taken as per his direction,” she said.