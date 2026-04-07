Beep launches career focused app for Gen Z users

Pune-based EdTech start-up Beep App, formerly known as EventBeep, has launched its career-focused platform aimed at helping Gen Z users convert everyday digital consumption into tangible career outcomes.

The app is designed for late school students, college undergraduates, postgraduates, and early-stage professionals, offering a single platform to explore career paths, understand role expectations, learn relevant skills, and access internships and job opportunities.

The platform uses a scroll-first interface to deliver structured career insights across fields such as artificial intelligence, product management, design, content, and data analytics, supported by inputs from industry experts.

Beep’s model integrates these stages through what it describes as a ‘learn-explore-earn’ framework, allowing users to move from career discovery to employment within the same platform. The company reports early traction, with over 30,000 student placements facilitated through its ecosystem.

“Gen Z does not lack ambition, what they often lack is structured direction,” said Saurabh Mangrulkar, Founder and CEO of Beep App. “The current digital environment offers exposure without clarity. The platform is designed to organise that exposure into actionable pathways, helping users move from intent to execution with greater confidence.”

The platform builds on existing consumption patterns instead of trying to change user behaviour, embedding career guidance within familiar short-form, scroll-based experiences.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its content across emerging sectors, grow its network of hiring partners, and build more personalised career pathways based on user activity.

The launch comes amid a broader shift in India’s employment landscape towards a skills-first model, where degrees alone are often insufficient without demonstrable skills and practical experience.