IIM Sambalpur Convocation: Become job creators rather than job seekers, says Odisha Guv

Sambalpur: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati called upon graduating students of the Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur to become job creators rather than job seekers, emphasising the growing opportunities in entrepreneurship and innovation in India.
Kambhampati was addressing the 10th convocation of the premier institute.
He also underscored the country's "unprecedented startup revolution," driven by initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, Make in India and Skill India.
The governor said India is steadily emerging as a global hub for startups, technology and innovation, supported by a strong ecosystem of funding, mentorship and policy backing.
Kambhampati described IIM-Sambalpur as a symbol of innovation, inclusiveness and academic excellence, blending cultural heritage with modern, technology-driven learning.
Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director of Adobe India and Prof Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal, Director of IIM-Sambalpur, also spoke on the occasion.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.