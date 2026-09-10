Become job creators, not job seekers: Nitin Nabin to Uttarakhand youth

Haldwani: Describing migration as a serious challenge for Uttarakhand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday urged the youth to become job creators rather than merely job seekers.
On the second day of his two-day visit to the Himalayan state, Nabin interacted with the youth here and discussed the state's development and future challenges.
Nabin called upon the youth to play an active role in making the state self-reliant and developed by making positive use of their energy, talent, and skills.
He noted that migration poses a serious challenge for Uttarakhand, and the exodus of a large number of youths from the state in search of employment and better opportunities is a matter of concern.
The BJP leader said that to curb migration, the youth must expand local employment and self-employment opportunities instead of relying solely on government jobs.
He emphasised the need to promote education, skill development, entrepreneurship, and employment based on local resources to achieve this.
Nabin urged the youth not to limit their thinking to merely securing a job but to move towards becoming job creators through startups, self-employment, and local entrepreneurship, creating opportunities for themselves and employment for others.
Uttarakhand's future will be shaped by the energy, talent, and innovation of its youth.
He stressed the importance of aligning the aspirations and needs of the youth with policies and development plans to create better opportunities for them within the state.
During the interaction, the youth asked Nabin questions regarding increasing employment opportunities in Uttarakhand, strengthening education and skill development, and addressing the issue of migration.
They also shared their experiences concerning the various schemes of the ruling government and their impact at the grassroots level. The youth offered suggestions on improving government schemes and making them more effective in meeting actual needs.
Earlier, Naveen visited the home of Rakesh Arya, a booth president belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, in Halduchaur, Lalkuan, and sought blessings from his elderly mother. He also met other family members. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accompanied him during this visit.
BJP leaders remarked that the National President visiting a booth president's home signifies that the party leadership attaches the utmost importance to the respect and role of grassroots workers.
Before the start of the second day of the BJP state executive committee meeting, Naveen visited the Mahalakshmi Temple to offer prayers and seek prosperity for the nation and the state.
Speaking to reporters, Naveen remarked that divinity resides in every corner of Uttarakhand and that it is a sacred land dedicated to a rich heritage and culture. He expressed confidence that the land would continue to remain vibrant and energetic.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.