Become job creators, not job seekers: Bihar CM at BEU 3rd convocation

Patna: Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday exhorted students to become job creators rather than job seekers, and asserted that Bihar is a unique state where technical education is offered at engineering colleges across all 38 districts for a nominal fee of Rs 10.
Addressing the third convocation ceremony of the Bihar Engineering University here, Choudhary said the state would soon establish a University of Architecture and Civil Engineering in Muzaffarpur, and a University of Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science in Bhagalpur.
"Convocation is not merely a degree distribution ceremony, but an opportunity to lay a strong foundation for Bihar's bright future. Bihar is unique in providing technical education at an extremely nominal cost, with engineering colleges in all 38 districts charging only Rs 10 and polytechnic institutes charging Rs 5. Such a system is perhaps unmatched anywhere in the world," he said.
"Become employment generators rather than employment seekers," the chief minister told the engineering students.
Choudhary said an engineer's true identity is defined not by a degree, but by innovation, technical expertise and contributions to society.
He said that the 21st-century economy is driven by knowledge, data, technology and innovation, and that states with stronger educational systems would emerge as economic leaders.
The CM presented gold medals, certificates of merit, and cheques to outstanding B.Tech and M.Tech students of the 2024-25 academic session.
Choudhary also asserted that Bihar is making rapid progress in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, and that technology and innovation would accelerate development in line with global standards.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.