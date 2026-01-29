BDL MT Result 2026: Know how to check BDL Management Trainee merit list at bdl-india.in

New Delhi: The Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is all set to announce the Management Trainee (MT) results soon. Candidates who appeared for the BDL MT written examination held on January 11th can check their BDL MT results 2026 using their roll number on the official portal at bdl-india.in.
The examination authority will release the BDL MT results in PDF format. Once the results are released, candidates can download the BDL MT merit list 2026 PDF on the portal. Candidates should note that no official announcement has yet been made regarding the BDL MT result date and time. However, several websites are indicating that the results will be released soon.
BDL MT result 2026 date
How to check BDL Management Trainee result 2026?
Step 1: Open the official website of BDL at bdl-india.in
Step 2: Find the BDL MT results link under Whats New section
Step 3: Click on the BDL MT merit list 2026 link on the homepage
Step 4: Download BDL MT results pdf
Step 5: Use Ctrl+F to search the results in document
Step 6: Keep the hard copy BDL MT merit list for future need
What after BDL MT results 2026?
Candidates who qualify in the BDL MT exam will be called for an interview. All shortlisted candidates will be required to submit valid certificates and other documents for verification, after which a medical examination will be conducted. The final BDL MT results will be released in 2026 after the interview.
Earlier, the BDL has conducted the Management Trainee exam on January 11. It has released BDL MT answer key on January 13, 2026.