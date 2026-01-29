BDL MT Result 2026: Know how to check BDL Management Trainee merit list at bdl-india.in

New Delhi: The Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is all set to announce the Management Trainee (MT) results soon. Candidates who appeared for the BDL MT written examination held on January 11th can check their BDL MT results 2026 using their roll number on the official portal at bdl-india.in.

The examination authority will release the BDL MT results in PDF format. Once the results are released, candidates can download the BDL MT merit list 2026 PDF on the portal. Candidates should note that no official announcement has yet been made regarding the BDL MT result date and time. However, several websites are indicating that the results will be released soon.

BDL MT result 2026 date