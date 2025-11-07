BCI nods for 2 seats for transgender students in Kerala law colleges

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has granted interim approval to the Kerala government’s proposal to introduce two supernumerary seats for transgender students in each law college offering both the three-year LLB and five-year integrated LLB programmes for the academic year 2025-26.

This development follows a directive issued on October 24 by the Kerala High Court, in response to a petition by a transgender candidate, Esai Clara, who had qualified in the state law entrance examination but was denied admission due to the absence of a reserved category.

The state government submitted its proposal to the BCI on August 6, requesting additional seats under the transgender category for law college admissions, Manorama reports.

The BCI’s approval now allows the extra two seats over and above the sanctioned strength, though it remains labelled as “interim”.

Under the terms of the approval, principals of law colleges are required to ensure a safe and inclusive campus environment for transgender students, ensure non-discrimination and provide reasonable accommodation.

They are also to report details of admissions under this category to the affiliated university, which in turn must update the BCI.

The legal matter is scheduled for further hearing on November 7, at which the court may consider more permanent quota arrangements or regulatory changes.