Bar Council of India bars unapproved law colleges from admissions for 2026-27 session

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday made it clear that only those Centres of Legal Education (CLEs) that have obtained valid approval for the Academic Session 2026-27 will be permitted to admit students, as it issued a strict compliance circular aimed at ensuring that law colleges operate only with regulatory approval.

In the circular addressed to Vice-Chancellors, Registrars, Deans, Directors and Principals of law institutions, the BCI said no further extension of time would be granted for submitting applications seeking extension of approval of affiliation for the 2026-27 academic session. It directed all universities and law colleges to ensure strict adherence to the regulatory framework governing legal education.

The Council stated that any Centre of Legal Education that has neither secured valid approval for the 2026-27 academic session nor completed and finally submitted its application, along with the university's valid affiliation or continuation-of-affiliation order, prescribed documents and fees, on or before July 31, 2026, shall not admit any student or commence or continue any law course during the academic session.

Explaining the regulatory requirement, the BCI said that under Rule 16(2) of the Rules of Legal Education, 2008, a law college can apply to the Bar Council only after obtaining an affiliation or continuation-of-affiliation order from the concerned university. Accordingly, every application submitted to the BCI must include a valid affiliation order for the relevant academic session.

The Council further clarified that only applications that have been completely and finally submitted on the BCI portal, along with the affiliation order, all mandatory documents and the prescribed fees, will be processed in accordance with the Rules of Legal Education, 2008. Approval will be granted only after scrutiny, inspection wherever required, and approval by the competent authority of the BCI.

The BCI also cautioned that merely opening an application, creating a draft, uploading some documents or making partial payment would not amount to submission of an application. An application would be treated as submitted only after it is complete in all respects, all mandatory documents have been uploaded, the prescribed fees have been paid, and final submission has been made within the stipulated period.

Emphasising that submission of an application or payment of fees does not automatically confer approval, the BCI said law colleges must ensure that admissions are made only against those courses, sections and intake for which valid approval of the Bar Council exists for the Academic Session 2026-27. The circular concluded by directing all institutions to ensure strict and necessary compliance.