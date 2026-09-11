BCCI opens applications for Head of Sports Science and Medicine at CoE

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday has invited applications for the position of Head of Sports Science and Medicine at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.



The successful candidate will provide strategic and operational leadership to BCCI’s Sports Science and Medicine services across its elite cricket and CoE programmes, according to a BCCI release.



The role will also involve line management of the Head of Physiotherapy (CoE), Team India Head of Physiotherapy, Head S&C (CoE) and Team India S&C, while working closely with National and CoE coaches, Cricket Education and other performance specialists to deliver integrated support programmes for Indian players.