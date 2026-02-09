BCCI seeks staff for 10 high-performance roles at Bengaluru Centre of Excellence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have invited applications for multiple coaching and performance-related positions at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), Bengaluru.

These appointments are part of BCCI's ongoing efforts to strengthen India's high-performance pathway across skill development, coaching excellence, and performance analytics, according to a BCCI release.

A total of 10 positions are open for applications. There are two positions for the batting coach. The Batting Coaches will support the Head Cricket Coach and the BCCI CoE in the preparation, development, and performance enhancement of batters across all levels, including senior national teams, India A, age-group teams, and state association players. The role involves delivering specialist batting programmes, monitoring performance objectives, and working closely with national coaches, selectors, and sports science staff to identify and develop India's batting talent.

Three positions for the fast bowling coach are available. The Fast Bowling Coaches will be responsible for the technical, tactical, and physical development of fast bowlers training at the BCCI CoE. Working alongside the Head Cricket Coach and national coaching staff, the role focuses on specialist fast-bowling programmes, workload management, talent identification, and performance monitoring across senior, developmental, and age-group teams.

Four positions are available for fielding coach, of which three are male and one female. The Fielding Coaches will play a key role in enhancing the athleticism, agility, catching, throwing, and overall fielding standards of players attending programmes at the BCCI CoE. The position involves delivering specialist fielding programmes, setting performance benchmarks, and collaborating closely with coaches, sports science personnel, and selectors to improve fielding outcomes across teams and age groups.

One position for a performance analyst is also available. The Performance Analyst will lead the aggregation, management, and analysis of cricket performance data, including match analytics, training data, sports science inputs, and technology-driven insights. The role supports strategic decision-making by working closely with coaching, sports science, medical, and strength and conditioning teams to enhance player performance and inform long-term development pathways at the BCCI CoE.

The last date for submission of applications is February 27, 2026, by 5 PM IST. All positions are based at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. After screening and shortlisting, candidates may be called for personal interviews or further evaluation as deemed appropriate by the BCCI.