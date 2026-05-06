India Women, India A and U19 teams set for busy home season as BCCI releases fixtures

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the venues and fixtures for the upcoming bilateral series involving the Team India (Senior Women), India A (Men and Women) and India U19 (Men and Women) teams.

The schedule features a line-up of multi-format contests with India set to host Australia A (Men and Women), England A Women, Zimbabwe Women, Australia U19 Men, England U19 Women and Sri Lanka Women U19 during the upcoming domestic season, according to a release.

The Indian Women's team will host Zimbabwe Women for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs in October 2026. The T20I series will be played in Raipur, while Baroda will host the ODI leg of the tour. The first T20 will take place on October 16, the second on October 18, followed by the third on October 20. The tour then moves to Baroda for three ODIs. The first ODI will be played on October 23, the second on October 25, and the third on October 28.

India A (Men) will face Australia A in a series featuring two multi-day matches and three one-day games, all scheduled to be played in Puducherry between September and October 2026. The first multi-day match will run from September 22 to September 25, and the second from September 29 to October 2. Following these, the teams will play three one-day matches on October 6, October 9, and October 11.

The India U19 Men's team will host Australia U19 for a five-match tour comprising three one-day matches in Rajkot, followed by two multi-day fixtures in Rajkot and Ahmedabad, respectively.

The first one-day is scheduled for September 18, the second for September 21, and the third for September 23. The first multi-day match is set to take place from September 27th to September 30th. The series concludes with a second multi-day match from October 5th to October 8th.

India A Women will host Australia A Women in September 2026 for a multi-format series featuring three T20s, three one-day matches and a multi-day fixture across Mohali and Dharamshala. The three T20 matches are set to be played on September 12, 15, and 17. The three one-day matches are set for September 20, 23 and 25, followed by the multi-day match from September 29 to October 2.

Later in the season, India A Women will take on England A Women in another multi-format series to be played in Pune and Navi Mumbai. The teams will play three T20s on November 30, December 3, and December 5. The three one-day matches are set for December 8, 11, and 14, and the multi-day match is scheduled to be held from December 19 to December 22.

The India U19 Women's team will also host England U19 Women for a five-match T20 series in Baroda and Surat in November and December 2026. The T20 matches in Baroda are set to be played on November 26 and 28. The tour will wrap up in Surat with three more T20 matches on December 1, 3, and 6, respectively.

Earlier in the season, the team will take on Sri Lanka Women U19 in a six-match white-ball series across Chennai and Puducherry in June and July 2026. The three T20s in Chennai are set for June 22, 24, and 27, followed by three one-day matches in Puducherry on June 30, July 3, and July 6, respectively.