BC Welfare hostels in Andhra Pradesh lead IVRS survey with 78%

Vijayawada: BC welfare hostels in Andhra Pradesh have emerged as the top performers in an IVRS survey, securing 78.20% satisfaction levels from parents of students.
The survey, conducted twice during the 2025–26 academic year, revealed that BC hostels outperformed other welfare hostels in terms of infrastructure, food quality, and management.
Officials said the coalition government has placed special emphasis on BC students’ education since coming to power. One of its first measures was clearing `110 crore in pending diet bills left by the previous administration.
Since then, diet and cosmetic charges have been released regularly, while `100 crore has been spent on repairs and new constructions across hostels. Digital content centres have been set up in 104 hostels, and facilities such as RO plants, mosquito screens, and inverters have been installed to ensure health and safety.
For the first time, the Facial Recognition System (FRS) has been introduced to monitor attendance and prevent misuse of supplies, saving nearly `6 crore annually. Continuous monitoring is being carried out through the HPTS app, which requires wardens and welfare officers to upload daily photos of menu implementation, sanitation, and water supply.
BC Welfare Minister S Savita’s surprise inspections and reviews have further strengthened accountability. Parents expressed satisfaction with the improved facilities and management, while students have shown academic progress — BC hostel students achieved 85.99% pass rate in the recent Class X exams.
Officials noted that the government’s focus on education, nutrition, and health security in BC hostels has transformed them into model institutions, reflecting the administration’s commitment to uplift BC children through quality education and welfare support.