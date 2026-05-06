Bastar development roadmap to focus on jobs, education, startups, says Chhattisgarh CM

Jagdalpur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday said the roadmap prepared for the comprehensive development of the Bastar region will lay special emphasis on employment, education, startups and infrastructure.
Addressing the closing ceremony of "Innovation Mahakumbh 1.0" at Shaheed Mahendra Karma University in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Bastar district, Sai said Bastar has no dearth of talent and potential, but requires the right platform, guidance and opportunities.
He said the event has provided a strong platform for youth to pursue innovation and entrepreneurship.
Chhattisgarh, particularly its Bastar region, which had grappled with Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) for over four decades, was declared free of armed Maoists on March 31.
Referring to the development roadmap for Bastar, Sai said that employment creation, education, startup promotion and infrastructure expansion are key focus areas.
Sai also said that the 'Niyad Nella Nar Yojana' will be expanded and implemented as 'Niyad Nella Nar 2.0' across 10 districts.
The scheme aims to provide basic amenities in remote villages in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts. It involves 17 departments and delivers benefits of 25 welfare schemes and 18 community facilities to villages located within a 10-km radius of security camps.
Highlighting the state's push to become an innovation hub, Sai said the 'Innovation and Startup Promotion Policy 2025-30' has been rolled out to support youth at every stage, from ideation to business expansion, including financial assistance.
Youths will play a crucial role in achieving the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The path to a developed Chhattisgarh passes through a developed Bastar, he said.
Sai noted that Bastar holds immense potential in sectors, such as tribal art, minor forest produce, organic farming, tourism and handicrafts, which can be scaled up through technology, branding and e-commerce.
He added that the growth of tourism in Bastar will boost demand for homestays, local guides, handicrafts and forest produce, strengthening the rural economy.
The CM expressed confidence that the youth of Bastar will contribute significantly to building a developed Bastar, Chhattisgarh and India through entrepreneurship.
State's Higher Education Minister Tank Ram Verma said the event has provided a platform for youth to advance their innovations and become self-reliant.
He encouraged them to become job creators through entrepreneurship.
Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, Bastar MP Mahesh Kashyap and Jagdalpur MLA Kiran Deo also addressed the gathering, urging youth to adopt innovation-driven entrepreneurship and contribute to the vision of a 'developed India'.
At the event, winners of best innovation ideas and startups were felicitated with cash awards, certificates and mementoes.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.