BAS scholarship delay in Telangana puts students' future in jeopardy.

M Amar, president of the Telangana BAS Parents Association, said the repeated appeals to the government had yielded no results. “We are tired of repeatedly urging the state government to release the pending amount. For the upcoming academic year, BAS schools have issued a final ultimatum that students will not be allowed to continue and no new admissions will be taken under the scheme. We are now in a dilemma about the future of our children.”

School managements say the prolonged delay in payments has pushed many institutions into financial distress. Yadagiri Sekhar Rao, general secretary of the Best Available School Managements (BASM) Association, said schools were struggling to stay afloat.

“We are facing a severe financial crisis, and our reserve funds are completely exhausted. We are vexed of requesting the government to release the pending funds. If this does not happen, many schools may not be able to reopen in the next academic year. Most of our schools had to take loans to run daily operations. Now, financiers, bankers and moneylenders are coming to the schools demanding repayment and issuing legal notices. Some are even threatening to lock the schools,” said Yadagiri Sekhar Rao.