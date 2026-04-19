Baptist hospital milk bank completes one year, saves infant lives

BENGALURU: Bangalore Baptist Hospital (BBH) marked the first anniversary of its Human Milk Bank, celebrating a milestone in strengthening newborn care in the city, addressing the critical need in ensuring access to safe donor human milk for vulnerable infants.

Over the past year, 65 mothers have donated more than 200 litres of milk, benefiting over 155 small and sick newborns, with the numbers continuing to grow. Its impact has extended beyond the hospital, supporting more than 20 Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) across Bengaluru.

“Human milk banks play a pivotal role in improving outcomes for preterm and low birth weight infants at heightened risk of infections and complications. Access to pasteurised donor human milk is known to reduce neonatal mortality and morbidity, aligning with global recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and national priorities set by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP)”, said Director & CEO Dr Spurgeon.

He said that any mother can donate her excess milk. This simple act can make a meaningful difference to small, sick newborns admitted to NICUs. For enquiries and donor participation contact 94831 30743.