Bank of India's CyberShield Hackathon 2026 held at IIT Hyderabad, six winners selected

Hyderabad: Bank of India's CyberShield Hackathon 2026 concluded at the IIT Hyderabad here, and six winners were selected from 2,936 registrations.

The Hackathon was organised on August 27- 28, a release said.

The Bank invited solutions for two problem statements: the first on harnessing generative AI for automated Reverse Engineering, Static and Dynamic Analysis, and Risk Scoring of fraudulent mobile applications and malware.