Bank of India's CyberShield Hackathon 2026 held at IIT Hyderabad, six winners selected

Hyderabad: Bank of India's CyberShield Hackathon 2026 concluded at the IIT Hyderabad here, and six winners were selected from 2,936 registrations.
The Hackathon was organised on August 27- 28, a release said.
The Bank invited solutions for two problem statements: the first on harnessing generative AI for automated Reverse Engineering, Static and Dynamic Analysis, and Risk Scoring of fraudulent mobile applications and malware.
Team Vijaya from IIIT, Bangalore won the first prize, followed by TeamFi from Chandigarh University, Chandigarh and TeamLogicFoundry from National Institute of Technology, Goa.
The second category was on developing an AI/ML-enabled solution to detect suspicious transactions and mule accounts in which
Team weAreWinners from Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi won the first prize followed by Team Vijaya from IIIT, Bangalore, and TeamLUNA LUPA, from PES University, Bengaluru.
Speaking at the valedictory ceremony on Friday, Rajneesh Karnatak, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of India said the growing sophistication of digital fraud requires banks to continuously strengthen their technological capabilities and collaborate with the wider innovation ecosystem.
CyberShield Hackathon 2026 has brought together talented young minds to develop practical solutions to pressing cybersecurity challenges, he said.
IIT Hyderabad Director Prof B S Murty said hackathons create a valuable bridge between academic innovation and real-world industry requirements. "By enabling students to work on complex challenges such as malicious applications, suspicious transactions and mule accounts, CyberShield Hackathon encourages them to develop solutions that are not only technologically innovative but also practical, scalable and relevant to the banking sector," he said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.