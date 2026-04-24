Bank of India distributes 500 bicycles to girl students in Wanaparthy under CSR initiative

Hyderabad: State-owned BoI has distributed 500 bicycles to girl students at PM Shri Zilla Parishad High School in Wanaparthy, Telangana, as part of its CSR activities.
According to a Bank of India release issued on Friday, the bicycles will help the students commute to school and motivate them to pursue higher education.
Mallu Ravi, Member of Parliament from Nagarkurnool; Tudi Megha Reddy, MLA of Wanaparthy; Adarsh Surabhi, Wanaparthy District Collector; and Manoj Srivastava, General Manager of BoI, attended the event on Thursday, the release added.
Wanaparthy is located about 150 km from Hyderabad.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.