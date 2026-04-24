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Bank of India distributes 500 bicycles to girl students in Wanaparthy under CSR initiative

The bicycles will help the students commute to school and motivate them to pursue higher education.
Bank of India distributes 500 bicycles to girl students in Wanaparthy under CSR initiative
Bank of India distributes 500 bicycles to girl students in Wanaparthy under CSR initiative
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Hyderabad: State-owned BoI has distributed 500 bicycles to girl students at PM Shri Zilla Parishad High School in Wanaparthy, Telangana, as part of its CSR activities.

According to a Bank of India release issued on Friday, the bicycles will help the students commute to school and motivate them to pursue higher education.

Mallu Ravi, Member of Parliament from Nagarkurnool; Tudi Megha Reddy, MLA of Wanaparthy; Adarsh Surabhi, Wanaparthy District Collector; and Manoj Srivastava, General Manager of BoI, attended the event on Thursday, the release added.

Wanaparthy is located about 150 km from Hyderabad.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

students
Telangana
Bank of India

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