Bank of Baroda declares Local Bank Officer (LBO) result 2025: Roll numbers of qualified candidates released

The Bank of Baroda has declared the Local Bank Officer (LBO) Result 2025 on its official website, www.bankofbaroda.in . The online examination was held on 6 September 2025, and the result was officially released on 25 November 2025.

How to download and check the result

Candidates who took the exam can now verify their qualifying status by downloading the result PDF from the Bank of Baroda website. The PDF lists the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully cleared the online test.

Step-by-Step guide to check BOB LBO Result 2025

1. Visit the official website: www.bankofbaroda.in

2. Go to the Careers/Recruitment section.

3. Click on Current Opportunities.

4. Look for the notification titled “Recruitment of Local Bank Officers (LBOs) in Bank of Baroda”.

5. Click on the link for “BOB Local Bank Officer Result 2025 PDF” or “List of candidates eligible for the Language Proficiency Test”.

6. Download and open the PDF.

7. Search for your roll number in the list.

8. Save the PDF for future reference.

Next stages in selection process

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the list have qualified for the next phase: the Language Proficiency Test.

Subsequent stages will include a psychometric test followed by group discussion or interview.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official Bank of Baroda website for updates on the schedule and detailed instructions for the upcoming selection rounds.