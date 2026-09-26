‘Bangladesh's children dying under BNP’s watch’: Awami League raises alarm over surge in missing numbers

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Awami League has accused the BNP-led administration of failing to protect children, alleging that a relentless stream of missing-child cases across the country has ended in rape, torture and murder since the government assumed power.

The party said the figures are not mere statistics, but represent children who have been killed, families left shattered and growing concerns over the state’s failure to protect its youngest citizens.

“The BNP administration came to power promising order and security after years of turmoil. Instead, Bangladesh under its rule has produced a documented surge in violence against the most vulnerable. When children are killed after leaving school, after attending madrasa classes, while playing in village yards, or inside the houses of people they trust, the claim of effective governance collapses,” the Awami League stated.