Dhaka: A Bangladeshi court has directed the authorities to frame mandatory interim guidelines to prevent children below 16 years of age from accessing social media platforms and ordered the formation of an independent expert committee to examine the impact of algorithm-driven content feeds on minors.

The High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh issued the directives on Sunday while passing an order on a writ petition that questioned the government's failure to formulate a national policy regulating social media access for children under 16, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported.

The bench comprising Justices Sikder Mahmudur Razi and Fatema Anwar directed the Secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Division and the Chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, among other respondents, to take necessary steps.