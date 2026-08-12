Bangladesh youth face growing job crisis amid skills gap and future uncertainty

Dhaka: Young people in Bangladesh are increasingly struggling to convert their education and skills into stable employment, with unemployment emerging as one of the biggest challenges facing the country's youth, according to a nationwide survey.
The survey, titled Problems of Youth in Bangladesh and Possible Solutions, identified several concerns affecting young people, including unemployment, gaps in employability skills, mental stress, excessive digital use, online gambling and drug abuse. It also pointed to limited youth participation in policymaking.
The assessment was conducted jointly by social research and advocacy organisation Shopnopuri Kallyan Sangstha and Bangladesh Co-Creation to mark International Youth Day 2026, observed on August 12 under the United Nations theme “Different Contexts, Common Aspirations”.
Students, youth organisers, volunteers, social workers, development professionals and representatives of youth-led initiatives from across Bangladesh participated in the survey. Respondents highlighted growing frustration among young people who struggle to find suitable jobs despite acquiring education and skills.
Participants also raised concerns about the impact of unemployment and uncertainty on young people's mental well-being. They cited low self-confidence, inadequate guidance and anxiety over the future as factors contributing to increasing levels of stress and frustration.
The survey also highlighted concerns over excessive dependence on smartphones and digital platforms, along with the growing popularity of online gambling and betting. Respondents said the lure of quick money was encouraging some young people to engage in risky activities, while mobile phone misuse and drug addiction were also emerging as concerns.
Another issue highlighted was the growing desire among young people to migrate abroad. Some respondents said many youths increasingly view leaving Bangladesh as the main route to financial stability, a better quality of life and a successful future.
The findings suggest that beyond unemployment, Bangladesh's youth are grappling with a wider sense of uncertainty about their future, raising questions about the country's ability to provide meaningful employment, stability and opportunities for its young population.
This report is based on inputs from IANS, with additional reporting and background by the EdexLive Desk.