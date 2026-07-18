Bangladesh youth employment crisis deepens as education system struggles to produce job-ready graduates

"Bangladesh is now home to more than 17.5 crore people. Roughly one in four is 15-29 years of age, a cohort of around 4.7 crore, larger than the population of many countries. More than half the population is below 25, and the median age is about 27, against a global median of roughly 31. Close to 20 lakh young Bangladeshis reach working age each year, and most will not find the work they trained for," the report detailed.