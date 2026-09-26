Bangladesh school commute turns into daily ordeal for anxious parents amid spike in child violence

“In Bangladesh, the moment a child walks out the front door can mark the beginning of a mother’s longest wait of the day. Until the child returns, a delayed phone call, an unanswered message, or footsteps that do not arrive on time can turn an ordinary afternoon into hours of uncertainty. For many parents, the journey between home and school has become a daily vigil, measured by the hour a child is expected to return — and the anxiety that follows when that moment passes,” a report in ‘The Border Lens’ detailed.