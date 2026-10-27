Bangladesh PM emphasises strengthening cooperation with Japan in technology and investment



Prime Minister Tarique Rahman remarked that Japan holds a special place in the hearts of the Bangladeshi people. Japan was one of the first countries to recognise Bangladesh after its independence in 1971 and has played a pivotal role as one of Bangladesh’s most vital development partners ever since. He added that the relationship between the two nations is founded on a shared vision of mutual respect, trust, peace, prosperity, and stability, the statement said.

He recalled the two visits of his father, the martyred President Ziaur Rahman, to Japan, as well as the contributions of his mother, former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, in strengthening Bangladesh-Japan ties. Following in their footsteps, he pledged to take the bilateral relations to new heights.