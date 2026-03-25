Bangladesh PM calls 1971 genocide a ‘pre-planned massacre’

Dhaka, Mar 25 (PTI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has termed the genocide of March 25, 1971 as a "pre-planned" massacre and appealed to build a state and society of "equality, human dignity and social justice," in the spirit of the Liberation War.
Calling it as "one of the most disgraceful and brutal days" in the history of Bangladesh, Rahman, in a message on X, also said it is essential to know about the genocide of March 25 to convey the value and significance of independence to the present and future generations.
The Pakistani army launched 'Operation Searchlight' on March 25, 1971 to suppress the Bengali people's calls for self-determination in erstwhile East Pakistan, killing over 20,000 people in Dhaka alone.
Officially, three million people were killed in the subsequent nine-month Liberation War.
Bangladesh observes Genocide Day to pay homage to the victims.
Rahman's message on Tuesday, on the eve of the Genocide Remembrance Day, said: "The genocide of 25 March was a pre-planned massacre. Why this organised killing spree could not be resisted remains a matter of historical research regarding the visible role of the political leadership of that time."
"Let us all strive to honour the sacrifices of the martyrs by establishing in the state and society the spirit of the great Liberation War - equality, human dignity and social justice," he added.
Recalling the events of "that dark night," Rahman said the Pakistani occupation forces carried out one of the most heinous genocides in history against the unarmed people of Bangladesh in the name of 'Operation Searchlight'.
"They indiscriminately opened fire on teachers, intellectuals and innocent civilians at various places, including Dhaka University, Pilkhana and Rajarbagh Police Lines, killing many people," the prime minister described.
Calling it as a "pre-planned massacre," and raising questions as to why the organised killing spree could not be resisted at that time, Rahman further said, "On the night of 25 March, the 8th East Bengal Regiment in Chattogram formally initiated armed resistance against the genocide by declaring 'We Revolt'. Through this resistance to genocide, the long nine-month armed Liberation War began."
"To convey the value and significance of independence to the present and future generations, it is essential to know about the genocide of 25 March as well," he said.
"Let us all strive to honour the sacrifices of the martyrs by establishing in the state and society the spirit of the great Liberation War - equality, human dignity and social justice. Let us work together to build a just, developed, prosperous, self-reliant and democratic Bangladesh," he added.
The war in 1971 that broke out after the sudden crackdown at midnight on March 25, 1971 by the Pakistani troops, ended on December 16.
As part of the crackdown in what was then east Pakistan, they also arrested Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and took him to what was then called West Pakistan.
The crackdown prompted Bengali soldiers in the Pakistani army and policemen to revolt while tens of thousands of ordinary people including college and university students and peasants joined the Liberation War, crucially backed by India.
Pakistan conceded defeat in December 1971 and unconditionally surrendered in Dhaka to the allied forces comprising the freedom fighters and Indian soldiers.
Bangladesh celebrates Independence Day on March 26.
Apart from PM Rahman, President Mohammad Shahabuddin Ahmed also issued statements mourning the deaths of those killed in the nine month Liberation War.
Both the prime minister and the president are expected to pay tributes to their memory by laying wreaths at the National Memorial on the outskirts of the capital on Thursday.
Bangladesh's army, navy and air force will hold the traditional Independence Day parade, including a fly-past, at the National Parade Square while a civic reception will be held at Bangabhaban presidential palace later in the day.
On Wednesday, Rahman called March 26 as "a glorious and historic day" in the country's national life and remembered with "profound respect" those who sacrificed their lives for independence.
"The Great Independence Day inspires us anew with the spirit of courage, sacrifice and patriotism. The fundamental goal of independence was to establish a Bangladesh that is free from discrimination, and to be democratic, peaceful and prosperous," he said in a post on X on Wednesday.
Calling people of Bangladesh to uphold the spirit of national unity, mutual tolerance and patriotism to further accelerate the progress and development, he said, "Together, let us work to build a developed, prosperous and dignified Bangladesh."
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.