New Dhaka govt’s first big outreach: FM Khalilur Rahman lands in Delhi for high-level talks



India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, had paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh's Prime Minister on Monday.

He held discussions on the ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, with a focus on people-centric cooperation in multiple domains aligned with the national development priorities of the two countries.

During his visit to India, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister will meet his counterpart S Jaishankar. He is also expected to meet Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

He is accompanied by the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs, Humayun Kabir.

Khalilur Rahman will participate in the Indian Ocean Conference to be held in Mauritius from April 10-12, 2026.

Mahbubul Alam, Director General of Public Diplomacy Wing, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, said that the Foreign Minister's meetings will emphasise strengthening the stability and continuity of bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests.

He said the engagements are expected to lay an important foundation for further enhancing cooperation between Bangladesh and India more effectively and sustainably in the future.