Bangladesh: Female students harassed at Dhaka University

Despite desperate attempts by Islami Chhatra Shibir - the student wing of radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami - to rebrand itself as a "women-friendly" organisation ahead of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections, it now faces a wave of misogyny allegations, exposing a stark contradiction between its carefully crafted image and the reality unfolding at Dhaka University, according to a report in 'Times of Bangladesh'.