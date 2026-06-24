Suspension of Dhaka University professors sparks fierce backlash from educators

Dhaka, Bangladesh (ANI): Four teachers and three officials of Bangladesh's Dhaka University (DU) have been temporarily suspended from their jobs over separate allegations involving various controversial activities.

According to a university statement issued on Tuesday, the institution did not elaborate on the reasons behind the action, but a group of progressive university professors expressed serious concerns over the suspensions.

During the suspension period, they will receive a subsistence allowance as per the rules.

The decision on their temporary suspension was taken on Monday at a meeting of the Dhaka University Syndicate.

The Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University, Professor Dr ABM Obaidul Islam, presided over the meeting, the statement said.

The temporarily suspended teachers are Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah of the Department of Public Administration; Professor AKM Jamal Uddin of the Department of Sociology; Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam of the Department of Banking and Insurance; and Professor Tashrik-e-Habib of the Department of Bengali.

The temporarily suspended officials are Bahalul Haq Chowdhury, Controller of Examinations; Lovelu Molla, Deputy Registrar, Personal Section of the Registrar's Office; and Mosammat Sharmin Jahan, Assistant Registrar, Administration-1 Section of the Registrar's Office, who is currently posted at the Institute of Leather Engineering and Technology.

The Bangladesh Public University Progressive Teachers' Society noted with deep concern and anger that the Dhaka University administration had taken the decision to temporarily suspend four distinguished teachers of the university based on political differences and ideological intolerance.

"We believe that this decision is an assault on free thought, the right to freedom of expression, and the professional dignity of teachers in higher education institutions," the group said in a statement.

"We firmly believe that a university is a place for free intellect, logic, the cultivation of knowledge, and the coexistence of diverse opinions. Taking such disciplinary action against teachers without conducting a proper investigation, following a transparent process, and adhering to the University Order of 1973 and its regulations is contrary to the long-standing democratic and institutional traditions of the university," it added.

The progressive group noted that such measures would create a culture of fear among teachers and severely damage the environment of higher education.

By punishing hundreds of wise, knowledgeable, and eminent teachers, not only is the teaching community being targeted, but millions of students are also being deprived of their right to education.

If the "freedom of thought and conscience, and of speech" guaranteed by the Constitution is destroyed, it can be said with certainty that it will not take long for the country to be ruined.

The Bangladesh Public University Progressive Teachers' Society strongly protests this unjust and unethical decision. We demand the immediate withdrawal of the suspension orders against the aforementioned teachers, as well as the expulsion, boycott, academic punishments, and temporary suspension orders consistently imposed on teachers over the past two years during the tenure of the government led by Muhammad Yunus.

"We also strongly urge that fair treatment be ensured for everyone within the education family. Protecting the dignity and autonomy of universities and the rights of teachers is a constitutional responsibility of the state," the statement said.