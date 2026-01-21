Bangladesh academics sacked for blasphemy; rights body condemns move

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF), a Paris-based human rights organisation, stated that the dismissal of two teachers on charges of “blasphemy,” under pressure from extremist students’ protests and organised mobs, without completing a transparent investigation and without providing the accused teachers an opportunity to defend themselves was carried out without due process. It added that such actions constituted a clear violation of the Constitution of Bangladesh, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the fundamental principles of justice, and academic freedom.