CSR cell at BHU to expand corporate and industry partnerships

Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has established a dedicated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Cell to strengthen partnerships with corporate entities.



The initiative has been taken as part of the university's endeavour to bridge the gap between academia and the corporate world, as well as to strengthen its CSR engagements and further reinforce BHU's national and global standing while serving society and the country at large.



Prof. Nirmal De, Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, has been appointed as the first Professor-in-Charge of the cell for a tenure of two years.