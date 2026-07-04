CSR cell at BHU to expand corporate and industry partnerships

Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has established a dedicated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Cell to strengthen partnerships with corporate entities.
The initiative has been taken as part of the university's endeavour to bridge the gap between academia and the corporate world, as well as to strengthen its CSR engagements and further reinforce BHU's national and global standing while serving society and the country at large.
Prof. Nirmal De, Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, has been appointed as the first Professor-in-Charge of the cell for a tenure of two years.
The cell will facilitate and coordinate corporate outreach while mobilising support for high-impact initiatives in research, education, healthcare, rural development, skill development, sustainability, and innovation. It will endeavour to bring greater coordination, transparency, and efficiency to CSR engagement.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi said that the newly created unit will function as a centralised institutional mechanism to conceptualise, shape, and strengthen corporate partnerships as well as industry linkages. It will work towards achieving two-way goals: creating new growth opportunities for our students and faculty, supporting incubators and innovation, and facilitating initiatives that bring positive change at the societal level.
The cell will be supported by an Advisory Committee chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, with the Registrar, Finance Officer, and industry experts as its members.
In another important development, Prof RK Mall, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, has been appointed Professor-in-Charge of the Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy Cell (SRICC). This appointment has also been made for a duration of two years.
SRICC functions as a single-window system for end-to-end management of all Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy projects. It facilitates the development and submission of project proposals, the hassle-free administration of projects, and networking with funding agencies.
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