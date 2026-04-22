Madhubani schools say no to teacher mobile use during class hours

Madhubani: The district administration in Bihar's Madhubani has imposed prohibitory orders to restrain school teachers from using mobile phones during class hours.
District Magistrate Anand Sharma announced the measure on Tuesday. A video of the 2013-batch IAS officer making the announcement has also gone viral on social media.
Sharma had organised a 'Census Festival' on Tuesday, aimed at ensuring "100 percent self enumeration" in the district, which shares its borders with Nepal.
Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said, "It is essential that teachers devote class hours to imparting education and shun the use of mobile phones. To this end, Section 163 has been imposed in the entire district. Use of mobile phones during class hours shall be treated as violation of the section."
Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which has replaced provisions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, empowers district authorities to issue orders to prevent public nuisance or danger to human life.
Sharma also said that in view of "lack of adequate space" in many school buildings, classes will be held in two shifts. Students of Classes 1-8 will be taught in the first shift from 6.30 am to 11.30 am, and those in Classes 9-12 from noon to 5 pm.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.