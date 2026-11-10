Balochistan medical students protest 'unjustified' viva failures, demand accountability

Quetta: Students at Makran Medical College in Balochistan's Turbat staged protests over alleged irregularities in viva examinations, alleging that the unjustified failures had resulted in the loss of an academic year and taken a serious toll on their mental well-being, local media reported.

The protest entered its third consecutive day on Monday, with students demanding a transparent and impartial examination system and an end to what they described as unjustified failures. They said repeated demonstrations and class boycotts had failed to bring about a permanent resolution.

"It is unfortunate that every year we hold protests, boycott classes and take other peaceful protest measures for our legitimate demands, yet no lasting solution to students' basic problems has been found," The Balochistan Post quoted the students as saying.