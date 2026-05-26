A year later, family of missing MPhil scholar Ghani Baloch still wait for answers

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 26 (ANI): In a strong statement shared on the social media platform X, Baloch women's rights activist and Organiser of the Baloch Women Forum, Shalee Baloch, expressed concern over the alleged enforced disappearance of Ghani Baloch.

In her post on X, she stated: "It has been one year since the enforced disappearance of Ghani Baloch, an MPhil scholar and Central Committee member of the National Democratic Party (NDP), who was allegedly forcibly disappeared by security forces from Khuzdar on 25 May 2025. Despite the passage of an entire year, his family continues to live in anguish and uncertainty without any information regarding his whereabouts."

The post further added: "The continued silence surrounding his disappearance raises serious concerns regarding human rights, justice, and the rule of law. Enforced disappearances are a grave violation of human dignity and inflict deep and lasting trauma on families who are left waiting without answers. We strongly demand the immediate and safe release of Ghani Baloch and call for an end to the ongoing practice of enforced disappearances."

Several other activists also raised the issue on X.

Riaz Baloch stated, "It has been one year since the forcible abduction and disappearance of Baloch political activist Ghani Baloch. Enforced disappearances are a crime under international law. His whereabouts must be addressed urgently."

In another post, it was stated: "Ghani Baloch is a scholar, publisher, and political activist. His enforced disappearance is not just the silencing of one individual; it is an attempt to silence the voice of an entire nation."

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have become a major human rights concern, with activists and political workers allegedly detained without due process. Families often remain unaware of their whereabouts for months or years, causing severe emotional distress.

Rights groups argue this reflects weak accountability and the rule of law. They demand transparent investigations, justice, and the immediate release of missing persons.

The issue continues to draw international attention and protests from civil society.