Baloch student group seeks global help decade after leader’s disappearance

“It has been a decade since Shabbir Baloch’s enforced disappearance, but his family and friends endure the pain of his absence and have no traceable information about his whereabouts. Similarly, the organisation has also been on prime target of the colonial Pakistani state, our several leaders and workers including former Chairman Zahid Baloch, Vice Chairman Zakir Majeed Baloch, Joint Secretary Assad Baloch, and other have been victims of enforced disappearances,” the letter stated.