Ballia court jails school bus driver for 25 years over AI images of minor girl

Ballia: A local court here has sentenced a school bus driver to 25 years of imprisonment for creating obscene AI-generated images of a Class 8 student and circulating them on WhatsApp, a case dating back around one-and-a-half years, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.
The court of Special Judge (POCSO) Pratham Kant also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the convict, identified as Sanjeet Kumar.
According to the prosecution, a case was registered at Bhimpura police station on May 7, 2025, after a complaint from the girl's father.
The complainant alleged that school bus driver Sanjeet Kumar created AI images of his daughter, who used to commute in the same vehicle, and shared them with his friends on WhatsApp.
When the girl's father confronted him over the fake images, Kumar threatened them, the officer said.
The father then approached the police, which registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
After completing the investigation, police filed a chargesheet against the accused before the court.
Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said the court, after hearing arguments from both sides, convicted Sanjeet Kumar and sentenced him to 25 years in prison along with a fine of Rs 55,000.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.