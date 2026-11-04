Ballia court jails school bus driver for 25 years over AI images of minor girl

Ballia: A local court here has sentenced a school bus driver to 25 years of imprisonment for creating obscene AI-generated images of a Class 8 student and circulating them on WhatsApp, a case dating back around one-and-a-half years, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The court of Special Judge (POCSO) Pratham Kant also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the convict, identified as Sanjeet Kumar.