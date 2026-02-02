Budget 2026 balances economic growth and environmental protection: Minister

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026-2027, according to Union Minister for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, is a "youth-centric budget that advances a developed India by balancing economic growth with ecological sustainability."



The budget for the fiscal year 2026-2027 was presented in Parliament on Sunday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.



Bhupender Yadav highlighted that the budget lays a strong foundation for realising the vision of environmentally sound ecological growth in a fast-growing economy as per the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.