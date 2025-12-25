‘Bahubali’ launches heaviest satellite on ISRO record

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched the heaviest satellite so far after its Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3)-M6 rocket lifted off with the 6.10-tonne BlueBird-6 Block-2 communication satellite of US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC) and released it accurately in a in the 518.50 km altitude circular Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The launch took place at 8.55 am and the satellite released in its orbit at 9.11 am in what ISRO scientists described as a “textbook launch”.