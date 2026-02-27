BAFTA-winning film ‘Boong’ to re-release in theatres on March 6



A journey of innocence, love and resilience. Witness India's first BAFTA Award-winning film, in cinemas on 6th March," the makers wrote on social media.

Boong is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar.

Earlier this month, 'Boong' made its mark at the British Academy Film Awards, winning the Best Children and Family Film award. It was also the only Indian nominee at the BAFTAs this year.

The makers, including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Lakshmipriya Devi and Alan McAlex, were present at the event held at London's Royal Festival Hall to receive the award.

The film revolves around the story of a young boy named Boong from Manipur. He plans to surprise his mother with a special gift. In his innocent mind, he feels that bringing his missing father back home would be the best gift. His search slowly changes his life and leads to an unexpected new beginning.

'Boong' competed with popular international films such as Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch and Arco and still managed to win the award.

The film first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section. It was later screened at many global film events, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

(ANI)