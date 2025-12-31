Badminton star Lakshya Sen interacts with students at Ryan International

Indian badminton ace Lakshya Sen visited Ryan International Academy, Sarjapur, Bengaluru for an engaging student interaction session. The session, intended to motivate young learners through insights from Sen’s professional sporting journey, was part of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2026 promotional activities.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) organised the session.

Sen, a World Championships bronze medallist and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, has also played a key role in India’s triumphs in team events, including the Asia and Commonwealth Games.

During the interaction, he offered insights into his training regimen, mental resilience and match-day preparation, while underscoring the need to strike a balance between academics and sporting ambitions, a press release from the school informs.

Hundreds of students and badminton enthusiasts took part in the session, enjoying on-court rallies and interactive demonstrations. Sen also participated in friendly matches, encouraging students to engage actively with the sport.

The programme also included a lively question-and-answer segment, where students asked Sen for guidance on managing competitive pressure and building a career in sports. School leadership highlighted the value of exposing students to role models who exemplify resilience and commitment.

“Lakshya Sen’s visit has been truly inspirational for our students, reinforcing the values of hard work, perseverance, and balance that we strive to instil in every child,” said Vinod Sharma, COO at Ryan Edunation Pvt Ltd.

Sharma added that the visit reinforced the academy’s commitment to “holistic education that nurtures both academic excellence and sporting talent.”