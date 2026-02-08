Bacteria that do good

When 29-year-old Avani Mehta’s 10-step routine left her skin inflamed and dehydrated, she assumed she needed stronger acids. “I thought tingling meant the products were working,” she laughs. Instead, her dermatologist told her to do the unthinkable: stop. No exfoliants, no harsh actives—just barrier repair and microbiome-supporting formulas. “It felt counter-intuitive to do less, but my skin finally calmed down,” she says.

Avani’s experience mirrors a shift happening across beauty: the rise of microbiome skincare, which treats bacteria not as dirt to be stripped away, but as essential collaborators in barrier health, hydration, and immune balance.

“Think of the microbiome as an invisible shield,” says dermatologist Dr Kiran Sethi, MD at Isya Aesthetics. In a balanced state, these microbes maintain the skin’s acidic pH, keep pathogens out, and help the immune system behave. “When skin’s pH balance is disrupted—a state known as dysbiosis—the barrier weakens and immune signalling misfires,” she explains, laying the groundwork for chronic inflammation.

Medical research now links dysbiosis to acne, rosacea, eczema, dandruff and even psoriasis. Acne, Dr Sethi notes, isn’t just about oil and hormones—it’s also about losing protective bacterial strains that normally keep acne-causing microbes in check. Instead of wiping bacteria out, the goal is to increasingly support the right ones.

A major culprit in modern dysbiosis? Over-exfoliation. Between retinoids, AHAs, BHAs and chemical peels, today’s routines often act like scorched-earth policies.

“Harsh actives damage the very environment where good bacteria thrive,” says Dr Sethi. Add urban pollution, smog and particulate matter, and the barrier doesn’t stand a chance—hence the epidemic of “suddenly sensitive” skin.

The signs are subtle. “Tightness after cleansing, stinging from products that once felt fine, or skin that refuses to stay hydrated despite moisturisers,” says Dr Sethi. Visually, it can look like persistent roughness, breakouts in unusual spots or mystery irritation that only improves when actives are withdrawn.