Eknath Shinde visits his old school to launch academic year 2026-27

Thane/Palghar, Jun 15 (PTI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday gave a pep talk to students, asking them to dream big whatever their circumstances or background as he visited the civic school in Thane city where he once studied.
The academic year 2026-27 commenced across Thane and Palghar districts on Monday with standard school entrance ceremonies (shala praveshotsav), marked by high-profile visits, community-empowerment drives, and a strong emphasis on raising the standard of education.
Shinde visited the Thane Municipal School No. 23, where he once studied, and urged students to dream big despite their circumstances.
"I am a student of a municipal school who rose to become a Deputy Chief Minister," the Shiv Sena leader said, stressing that determination, perseverance, and hard work are more vital than a student's background.
While praising teachers for instilling foundational values, the former CM highlighted the state government's "Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala Sundar Shala" campaign, aimed at transforming public education infrastructure.
He directed civic officials to conduct surprise visits to municipal schools to ensure essential basic facilities like cleanliness, drinking water, and operational toilets are met, promising no shortage of state funds.
State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik raised serious concerns over declining enrollment in municipal schools during his visit to TMC School No. 46 in Lokmanya Nagar.
Sarnaik emphasized that while the government provides free textbooks, uniforms, and facilities, infrastructure alone cannot win back trust.
"Teachers must work with more dedication to improve academic standards, incorporating modern teaching methods and technology to enhance the quality of education," Sarnaik noted.
Concurrently, the adjoining Palghar district administration launched a legal awareness initiative on day one of the new academic year to empower tribal communities.
Spearheaded by District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar, the administration introduced a specially designed comic book titled, 'Aapli Zameen, Aaple Hakk', (Our Land, Our Rights).
Under the initiative, 5,000 copies of the book, developed under the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), were distributed to Zilla Parishad and Ashramshala students to turn them into "agents of change" who can help their families navigate complex land records, inheritance issues, and forest rights claims.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.