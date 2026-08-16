Babulal Marandi urges Jharkhand govt to hold talks with protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants

Ranchi: Jharkhand Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi on Sunday urged the state government to engage with JPSC-JSSC aspirants and address their demands, as students continued their protest in Ranchi for the 23rd consecutive day.

Marandi said the government should reconsider its approach and initiate discussions with the protesting students without further delay. He stressed that the administration should listen to the concerns raised by the aspirants instead of maintaining its current position.

The protest has drawn support from BJP MLA Naveen Jaiswal, who joined the students at the agitation site. Jaiswal said the aspirants had maintained a peaceful approach throughout the protest and criticised the situation that has led them to consider intensifying their agitation.