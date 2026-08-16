Babulal Marandi urges Jharkhand govt to hold talks with protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants

Ranchi: Jharkhand Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi on Sunday urged the state government to engage with JPSC-JSSC aspirants and address their demands, as students continued their protest in Ranchi for the 23rd consecutive day.
Marandi said the government should reconsider its approach and initiate discussions with the protesting students without further delay. He stressed that the administration should listen to the concerns raised by the aspirants instead of maintaining its current position.
The protest has drawn support from BJP MLA Naveen Jaiswal, who joined the students at the agitation site. Jaiswal said the aspirants had maintained a peaceful approach throughout the protest and criticised the situation that has led them to consider intensifying their agitation.
According to Jaiswal, students have been demonstrating in a restrained manner and have shown that their concerns can be raised through peaceful means. He said it was unfortunate that the protesters were now considering stronger forms of agitation, including a proposed march towards Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20.
The protesters have announced plans to gherao the Chief Minister's residence and have also called for his resignation. However, student protester Prem Nayak said discussions on the proposed action were still underway.
Nayak, who is on the 13th day of a hunger strike, said the protest had entered its 23rd day and alleged that the government had not taken the students' demands seriously. He also said his health had deteriorated and that he had developed a fever. According to him, protesters were discussing alternatives such as a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' and shutting down schools and colleges.
Student leader Ravindra Paswan also appealed to the state government to address the concerns of the aspirants. He urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to consider the students' demands and take a decision in their interest.
The aspirants are seeking action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). They have also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities.
The agitation comes amid claims by student leaders regarding police action during an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who is also on an indefinite hunger strike, alleged that police prevented him from participating in the march and assaulted students.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.