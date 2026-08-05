Babulal Marandi meets protesting students in Ranchi, demands CBI probe into exam irregularities

Ranchi, Aug 5 (IANS): Ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi on Wednesday met protesting students at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
After interacting with the students for nearly 15 minutes, Marandi said their demands were fully justified and asserted that the BJP stands firmly with them "from the streets to the Assembly."
Speaking to reporters, Marandi alleged that the issue in Jharkhand was not merely one of paper leaks but a larger "jobs-for-sale" scam. He claimed that serious irregularities had surfaced in several recruitment examinations, including those conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), the JSSC-CGL examination, and the Excise Constable recruitment process.
According to Marandi, the controversy is not limited to the 14th JPSC examination. He said all examinations conducted by the Commission over the past six years should be subjected to an impartial investigation.
He said that the student protesters are demanding the cancellation of disputed examinations and a comprehensive CBI inquiry into the alleged recruitment scams, adding that they are unwilling to settle for anything less.
The BJP, he said, fully supports these demands and will forcefully raise the issue during the Assembly session beginning Thursday.
Marandi further alleged that in the Excise Constable recruitment examination and certain JSSC recruitment tests, select candidates had been provided questions and answers in advance.
He also questioned the transparency of the 14th JPSC examination, claiming that the cut-off marks were not made public for a long period and that the cut-offs released later raised serious doubts about the selection process.
The opposition leader demanded the immediate removal of the Chairpersons, Secretaries, and Examination Controllers of both the JPSC and JSSC.
He also called for a CBI investigation into the entire matter, registration of FIRs against those responsible and their arrest.
Accusing the state government of ignoring the concerns of students, Marandi said the protesters had been agitating for several days despite continuous rainfall, but the government had made no serious effort either to engage with them or address their grievances.
Several BJP legislators and party functionaries were present during the interaction.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.