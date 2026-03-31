B school aspirants seek to upskill, not pivot as international mobility realigns: GMAC report

New Delhi: Business school aspirants across the globe are less likely to join institutions for changing industries or job functions, and are more likely to be motivated to bridge specific skill gaps and to counteract a potential economic downturn, according to a new report by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).
The report "GMAC Prospective Students Survey" also noted that while the United States is still the top study destination among global candidates, a growing number of them-- particularly those from Central and South Asia and Latin America -- are increasingly favouring Western Europe over the US.
The 15th edition of the report considered data collected throughout the 2025 calendar year from 4,253 individuals across 145 countries, including 46 per cent women and 75 per cent Gen Z respondents.
"We are seeing more candidates who no longer view graduate management education as a broad career reset, but as a targeted investment in specific skills, geographic opportunities, and measurable outcomes," said Joy Jones, CEO of GMAC.
"Prospective students are more discerning than ever -- closely scrutinising multiple dimensions of program fit, evaluating geopolitical and policy dynamics, and weighing financial risk against expected ROI. In an increasingly volatile job market, they are prioritising durable skillsets that help them fortify their careers rather than pivot entirely," Jones added.
The report noted that global candidates continue to report great interest in business master's programs in the backdrop of persistent MBA popularity.
"While 25â€“30-year-old professionals remain the anchor of the full-time MBA pipeline, younger, pre-experience candidates demonstrate stronger interest in non-MBA business master's programs compared to pre-pandemic levels," it said.
Artificial intelligence has become a core curricular expectation regardless of a candidate's preferred degree type, with half of the candidates reporting that using AI tools is part of their essential business school learning, up from 46 per cent in 2024, 40 per cent in 2023, and just 17 per cent in 2022 -- the same year OpenAI launched ChatGPT.
"As has long been the case, candidates are most drawn towards consulting jobs after graduating from business school. However, pre-experience candidates as well as candidates aged 23-24 are expressing declining interest in the technology sector, while their older counterparts' interest in tech has increased in the past year despite prominent layoffs and industry disruption," it said.
"Employers and candidates agree that strategic thinking and problem-solving are top priorities, though employers place greater emphasis on initiative, coachability, and emotional intelligence," it added.
The report also highlights a 12-point gender gap in preference for full-time, in-person study -- the largest recorded since at least 2019. Women candidates also expressed outsized interest in hybrid and flexible formats.
"Early-stage candidates express greater concern about cost, time demands, and career disruption compared to candidates closer to submitting applications. Women, first-generation, and US underrepresented candidates, in particular, plan to submit fewer applications and demonstrate higher price sensitivity compared to their counterparts," the report said.
GMAC is a global nonprofit association of leading graduate business schools committed to connecting future business leaders with educational opportunities and advancing graduate management education worldwide.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.