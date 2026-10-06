NSUI protest in Bengaluru seeks removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Bengaluru: The NSUI Karnataka on Tuesday staged a protest here demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.
The protest was held at Freedom Park here.
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), affiliated to the Congress, raised concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission and issues surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The NSUI said it stands firmly for free, fair and transparent elections and demanded accountability in the electoral process.
The protesters demanded that the EC, as a constitutional institution responsible for conducting elections, uphold the principles of transparency, fairness and accountability, and protect every eligible citizen's right to vote.
The agitation coincided with the opposition INDIA bloc's protest march in Delhi to the EC office on the issue.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.