Azim Premji University student suspended for two years after campus vandalism row

BENGALURU: Three months after the Azim Premji University campus in Bengaluru was vandalised allegedly by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the university administration has sent an email to a girl student, informing her that she has been suspended for two years. Protesting against this, over 40 students gathered on the campus and raised slogans.

The email listed these reasons for her suspension, including: Defiance of institutional processes and guidelines, misrepresenting facts, violating the university code of conduct and failure to follow university’s instructions for de-escalating a volatile situation during an extraordinary event on campus.