Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: Your marks don’t decide it, these eligibility rules do

The Azim Premji Foundation has commenced the Azim Premji Scholarship 2026–2027 (Round 1) application process has begun on August 10, 2026 at the official website www.azimpremjifoundation.org. The scholarship is intended to provide disadvantaged young women financial support so they can pursue higher education after completing Class 12. The 2026 cohort's Round 1 application process will continue upto August 31, 2026. Additionally, the Foundation has declared that the second round of applications will take place between January 10 and January 31, 2027.
Under the scholarship, students starting their first year of an undergraduate degree or diploma programme are eligible to apply for financial assistance of Rs 30,000 annually.
Step 1: Go to the official Azim Premji Foundation website at azimpremjifoundation.org
Step 2: Click on "Register New Applicants Cohort 2026."
Step 3: Fill in your mobile number and verify it with the OTP delivered to you
Step 4: Set up your user ID and password
Step 5: Log in and fill the application form with your academic and personal details
Step 6: Upload the required documents
Step 7: Fill in your accurate bank account details for the fund transfer
Step 8: Review, save, submit and keep a downloaded or printed copy of the final submitted application form and later for verification use or follow-up.
The eligibility norms for pursuing the Azim Premji scholarship 2026 have been listed below.
The scholarship is only for 'girl' students
Qualified both Class 10 and Class 12 as a regular student either from a government school or college in one of the eligible states or Union Territories, listed on the website
Compulsory to take admission in the first year of a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma programme
Mandatory to have a regular programme offered by a government institution or a recognised private college or university in India
Mandatory to have a first undergraduate degree or diploma after Class 12
Students already pursuing the 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th year of an UG programme 'cannot' apply as new applicants
Not eligible for distance-learning programmes
Candidates are prohibited for those who currently receive or have previously received Wipro scholarships, such as the Santoor Scholarship
No age limit for applying, provided all other eligibility conditions are met