Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: Your marks don’t decide it, these eligibility rules do

The Azim Premji Foundation has commenced the Azim Premji Scholarship 2026–2027 (Round 1) application process has begun on August 10, 2026 at the official website www.azimpremjifoundation.org. The scholarship is intended to provide disadvantaged young women financial support so they can pursue higher education after completing Class 12. The 2026 cohort's Round 1 application process will continue upto August 31, 2026. Additionally, the Foundation has declared that the second round of applications will take place between January 10 and January 31, 2027.

Under the scholarship, students starting their first year of an undergraduate degree or diploma programme are eligible to apply for financial assistance of Rs 30,000 annually.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official Azim Premji Foundation website at azimpremjifoundation.org

Step 2: Click on "Register New Applicants Cohort 2026."

Step 3: Fill in your mobile number and verify it with the OTP delivered to you

Step 4: Set up your user ID and password

Step 5: Log in and fill the application form with your academic and personal details

Step 6: Upload the required documents

Step 7: Fill in your accurate bank account details for the fund transfer

Step 8: Review, save, submit and keep a downloaded or printed copy of the final submitted application form and later for verification use or follow-up.

Azim Premji Scholarship Eligibility Criteria 2026

The eligibility norms for pursuing the Azim Premji scholarship 2026 have been listed below.