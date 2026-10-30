Azad lends support to Jamia protest, slams UP gov't over job curbs

Lucknow, Oct 30 (IANS): Azad Samaj Party chief and MP, Chandrashekhar Azad, on Friday congratulated Jamia Millia Islamia students on the re-establishment of their students' union, crediting sustained student protests for paving the way for elections at the premier university. Azad also took the opportunity to criticise the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, over its decision to deny government jobs to individuals allegedly accused of seeking 'regime change through violent means,' claiming that the move was aimed at suppressing young people and their protests.